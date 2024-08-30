article

The funeral for Long Pham, the San Jose Community Service officer who was killed in the line of duty, will be held on Friday.

Pham was the first community service officer to die on the job in California's history.

He died on Aug. 3 and was struck by a man charged with drunk driving as he was providing traffic control, police said.

Pham's partner that day, Veronica Baer, was seriously injured.

She was released from the hospital, only to return for major jaw surgery. Police say she is in good spirits but has a lot of healing left to go.

Pham had a visitation earlier this week, where friends and families paid their respects.

"He's the sweetest guy you'll ever meet. Honestly, if you needed anything he'd come help you, no hesitation," Quang Le, Pham's cousin, said on Monday.

His family says it was his dream to protect and serve. Becoming a community service officer was just the beginning.