Longtime activist, Oakland civil rights attorney Dan Siegel dies at age 79

Dan Siegel, a longtime civil rights attorney, died on Wednesday. Siegel served as president of Oakland's school board. He was a candidate in the 2014 Oakland mayoral race.



He’s being remembered as a trailblazing activist who dedicated his life to fighting for civil liberties, human rights, the rights of workers and unions, and he’s credited for helping to shape the city of Oakland.

Dan Siegel, who up until just weeks ago continued to stand on the frontlines of that fight, died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

His family has not publicly said how he died.

The civil rights attorney served two terms on the Oakland Unified School District board from 1998 to 2006 and was president of the board for part of his tenure. He was also chair of the Oakland Housing Authority and a candidate in the 2014 Oakland mayoral race.

Dan Siegel in the Oakland Mayoral Candidate Forum at City Hall in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, August 21, 2014. (Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

On Friday, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee paid tribute to her friend, saying that he "never stopped fighting for justice."

True to that statement, she also noted that Siegel spoke at Oakland’s "No Kings" rally just weeks ago on June 14. "That was Dan - never backing down from the fight for what's right," the mayor said in a statement.

Siegel was from New York, born in the Bronx. He attended Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for his undergraduate degree.

He came out West to attend law school at UC Berkeley. That’s where he met his wife in 1968, Anne Weills, a fellow activist and attorney who would become a partner in life and work. The two would marry in 1975.

"Both played key roles in local movements to oppose the Vietnam War, support the civil rights movement, and oppose imperialism and fascism," the family wrote in an obituary.

In 1969, he was elected as the president of UC Berkeley’s student body.

‘Bloody Thursday’

That same year, Siegel would be a key player in the historic and consequential protest at People’s Park, also known as "Bloody Thursday," when large crowds clashed with police over the university’s plan for the park. One person was killed during the demonstration.

"Dan urged thousands gathered in protest at Cal’s Sproul Plaza ‘to go down there and take the park,’" his family wrote. "As the crowd spontaneously headed down Telegraph Avenue, it was met by law enforcement officers firing shotguns and tear gas canisters, seriously injuring dozens and killing a bystander. That night, Reagan sent National Guard troops to enforce a curfew and ban on public assembly."

Siegel’s role at People’s Park would later be used to try and block him from practicing law, eventually leading to a lawsuit that reached the California Supreme Court.

SEE ALSO: People's Park: California Supreme Court allows new student housing

"The state bar association would ultimately use these events as a basis for denying him the right to practice law," his family said.

The landmark case, Siegel v. Committee of Bar Examiners, resulted in the state's high court ruling in his favor, with the decision that participation in protest movements is not evidence of a lack of good moral character.

"After winning the right to practice law, Dan went on to earn legal victories on behalf of thousands of plaintiffs seeking protection for their civil, labor and First Amendment rights," the obituary said.

His work spanned a wide range of fights and included representing oil pipeline workers in Alaska to workers in employment discrimination and retaliation cases, and he sought labor protections for canned food workers in Watsonville in the 1980s.

More recently, he represented protesters at George Floyd rallies in a civil rights lawsuit against the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and its use of tear gas, hand grenades and other munitions against demonstrators.

Fellow civil rights attorney Rachel Lederman worked closely with Siegel on this and other similar cases.

"It's a giant loss for the community," Lederman said, adding that she's known Siegel for about 30 years. "He did a lot of pro bono work and furthered First Amendment rights. It's going to be hard to follow in his footsteps, but we can try to emulate him as a role model."

Another civil rights attorney, Walter Riley, has also known Siegel for some 30 years. Riley helped him with his 2014 campaign for mayor of Oakland.

"He was a principled person," Riley said. "He tried to be honest to all of his friends and he had strong allies."

Along with his work fighting for human rights, Siegel was being remembered as a husband, brother, father and grandfather.

"Dan’s life was shaped by his upbringing in a Long Island Jewish family, his commitment to civil rights struggle, his marriage to fellow attorney and activist Anne Weills, and his family, including two sons and three grandchildren," his family said.

His family said a public memorial will be announced at a later date.

Mayor Lee said Siegel was a true champion who "helped shape the Oakland we know today" and that his work will continue.

"Dan's legacy of justice lives on in every life he touched and every victory he won for our community," the mayor said. "Rest in power, Dan. Your fight continues through all of us."

Information for this story came from an obituary released by his wife Anne Weills and sons Christopher Scheer and Michael Siegel, as well as statements from Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and attorneys Rachel Lederman and Walter Riley. KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.




