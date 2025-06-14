Watch Live: Thousands gather for 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Dozens of protests are underway across the Bay Area as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement in opposition of President Donald Trump.
Video showed hundreds of people at San Francisco's Mission Dolores Park Saturday morning.
The demonstrations coincide with President Trump's $40 million military parade happening in Washington, D.C.
In Marin County, organizers are expecting an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people to take to the streets.
"I think it’s important for us to all find ways to fight back against what we’re seeing in this country," said Angela Cerreta, an organizer with Indivisible Novato.
Her group is coordinating about 20 pop-up rallies with other groups throughout Marin County.
"The idea being that you can’t go about your day without seeing at least one of them," said Cerreta.
San Francisco
In San Francisco, the protest began around 11:30 a.m. at Dolores Park and will be followed by a march to Civic Center for an afternoon rally.
In Union Square, some businesses were seen boarding up storefronts Friday as a precaution.
"If there is violence or disruptive activity, law enforcement will step in," San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Friday. "If you assault a police officer or break windows of a local business, you will be arrested."
Organizers are encouraging demonstrators to be peaceful, but impactful.
"We want to give people a chance to show up in the streets, in mass and great numbers, and take our message to the people." said Peter Hosey, an organizer of the San Francisco demonstration.
Oakland
In Oakland, demonstrators will march to Frank Ogawa Plaza.
San Jose
In San Jose, protesters are gathering at St. James Park.
Video shows hundreds marching on city streets around 12:30 p.m.
Walnut Creek
A large group of protesters were in downtown Walnut Creek on Saturday.
List: ‘No Kings’ Day Protests in the Bay Area
- Alameda: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., at Alameda City Hall
- Belmont: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., at the Belmont Sports Center
- Benicia: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., at the 1st Street Gazebo
- Berkeley: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the Berkeley Bike and Pedestrian Bridge over Interstate 80, south of University Avenue
- Colma: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the corner of Serramonte and Junipero Serra Boulevards
- Dublin: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. No location listed
- Fremont: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Fremont Courthouse, near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Paseo Padre Parkway
- Fremont: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Social Security Administration on Mowry Avenue
- Half Moon Bay: 12 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No location listed
- Hayward: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., Historic Hayward City Hall, across from Hayward Heritage Square
- Hercules: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the intersection of San Pablo and Sycamore Avenues
- Kentfield: 10:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at College of Marin
- Larkspur: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal
- Menlo Park: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Menlo Park Bike and Pedestrian Bridge
- Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Tam Junction on Shoreline Highway
- Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Mill Valley Pedestrian Bridge
- Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Depot Plaza
- Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Corte Madera Overpass
- Milpitas: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Milpitas City Hall
- Novato: 10:30 a.m - 1 p.m. Novato City Hall
- Novato: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Novato Rowland Overpass
- Oakland: 12:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Wilma Chan Park, with a march starting at 1:00 p.m.
- Pacifica: 12 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the entrance to the Mari Point Trail
- Palo Alto: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Clarke Bike and Pedestrian Bridge
- Palo Alto Banner over Highway 101: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the pedestrian Highway 101 overpass on West Bayshore Road
- San Francisco:: 11:30 a.m. at Dolores Park, 12 p.m. march to Civic Center Plaza and rally at 1 p.m.
- San Jose: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at St. James Park
- San Leandro: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the City of San Leandro Root Park
- San Pablo: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the corner of San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way
- San Rafael: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Irwin and 2nd Streets
- San Rafael: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at San Rafael Plaza
- Vallejo: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Vallejo City Hall
- Walnut Creek: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Broadway Plaza