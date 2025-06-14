Watch Live: Thousands gather for 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests in Bay Area

The Brief Video shows thousands protesting at San Francisco's Dolores Park. In San Jose, hundreds marched in the street for the "No Kings" movement. Saturday's protests coincide with Trump's military parade.



Dozens of protests are underway across the Bay Area as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement in opposition of President Donald Trump.

Video showed hundreds of people at San Francisco's Mission Dolores Park Saturday morning.

The demonstrations coincide with President Trump's $40 million military parade happening in Washington, D.C.

In Marin County, organizers are expecting an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people to take to the streets.

"I think it’s important for us to all find ways to fight back against what we’re seeing in this country," said Angela Cerreta, an organizer with Indivisible Novato.

Her group is coordinating about 20 pop-up rallies with other groups throughout Marin County.

"The idea being that you can’t go about your day without seeing at least one of them," said Cerreta.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, the protest began around 11:30 a.m. at Dolores Park and will be followed by a march to Civic Center for an afternoon rally.

In Union Square, some businesses were seen boarding up storefronts Friday as a precaution.

"If there is violence or disruptive activity, law enforcement will step in," San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Friday. "If you assault a police officer or break windows of a local business, you will be arrested."

Organizers are encouraging demonstrators to be peaceful, but impactful.

"We want to give people a chance to show up in the streets, in mass and great numbers, and take our message to the people." said Peter Hosey, an organizer of the San Francisco demonstration.

Oakland

In Oakland, demonstrators will march to Frank Ogawa Plaza.

San Jose

In San Jose, protesters are gathering at St. James Park.

Video shows hundreds marching on city streets around 12:30 p.m.

Walnut Creek

A large group of protesters were in downtown Walnut Creek on Saturday.

