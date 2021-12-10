Man dies after being struck by vehicle in San Jose

article

A man struck by a vehicle last weekend in San Jose has died, police said Friday.

The collision was reported at 6:47 p.m. last Saturday in the area of Tully Road and Huran Drive in East San Jose.

Officers arrived and determined a 2007 Toyota Camry was heading east on Tully when it hit the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries Wednesday, and has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as 37-year-old San Jose resident Oscar Cisneros.

The Toyota driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

A GoFundMe account created to raise money for funeral expenses for Cisneros described him as "a loving uncle and son, a caring brother" who "is dearly missed by all of those who love him."

Cisneros is the 22nd pedestrian to die in a traffic collision on San Jose city streets in 2021 and the case is the 55th fatal collision in the city this year, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bowen of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.