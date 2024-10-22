Man freed from prison after red tape complicates early release

Carlos Harris, the man who served a 20-year prison term, was released Tuesday night. His next chapter is one that is full of hope and optimism, but his journey wasn't easy. Five days after a ruling from a Santa Clara County judge that saw his sentence reduced by five years, Harris still sat in jail due to red tape.

Harris has always maintained his innocence. In 2005, he was convicted of robbery and attempted murder. He denies any involvement in the crime.

The judge decided Harris had served enough time behind bars under current standards of punishment.

After he received his early release, Harris got the disappointing news that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation still needed to process his release before he could go free. County officials confirmed this was the case.

Carlos Harris is released from prison.

Harris' family members were heartbroken and upset. They had been fighting on his behalf for years. Despite the good news of his reduced sentence, Harris remained in custody for a few more days because of the CDCR hold.

The delay was protested by the NAACP and other supporters. But late Tuesday afternoon, the hold was lifted, allowing the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office to process his release.

KTVU was there when Harris was released. Our own LaMonica Peters had the opportunity to ask him how he felt upon being released.

"I'm overjoyed. I'm really overjoyed. God's blessing I'm out," said Harris. "It was discouraging because the judge gave an order to release me Thursday and the CDCR put a detainer on me, but it was like…she fought really hard to have me released and that’s why I’m released today."

He said the county jail did their job.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Carlos Harris is released from prison.

"20 years in prison is not easy. It is not easy at all. Ups and downs, lots of hardships, but if you do the work that they have in place there, before it’s rehabilitation, you will get out. Don’t lose hope."

He said it was hard on his family, not only the decades spent behind bars, but the final moments of his sentence, full of confusion and disappointment.

"The time I had to wait was discouraging," said Harris. He said it was rough to watch his family be disappointed with the last-minute hold.

Harris told us he's looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life, including working with at-risk youth in the community and getting back to work as a barber.

The sheriff's department said they've been in constant communication with Harris' family and lawyers and notified them within minutes of the release.

As for Harris' immediate plans upon being released: "I'm going to get a steak."

When he left the jail, he was greeted by a longtime friend. "Oh my god. Oh my god! What's up my boy?" he exclaimed with a brilliant smile on his face as the two men embraced.

But he also reflected more in depth about life on the outside. "I'm going to go get a steak and go enjoy my family, live life and obey the law."