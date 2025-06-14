Man seriously injured 2, sideswiped Muni bus in hit-and-run crash: DA

A man was found guilty of seriously injuring two people and sideswiping a Muni bus in a hit-and-run crash back in 2020, San Francisco's District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Friday.

Stephen Kernan was convicted of fleeing the scene of a vehicle accident causing permanent, serious injury and reckless driving when he struck a pedestrian in the 23rd and Mission Streets intersection on Feb. 12, 2020.

The backstory:

According to the DA's office, the 68-year-old suddenly sped up his Toyota Prius into the first victim, who had the right of way, as he was walking across the 23rd Street crosswalk.



The victim was slammed into a Muni bus that was passing in the area, and the impact caused the car's bumper and license plate to fall off, officials said. Kernan stopped for a few seconds before speeding away, sideswiping the same bus.

When he sideswiped the bus, Kernan struck the second victim in the process, breaking their femur, officials said.

The second victim was a Muni passenger helping another escape danger before being struck.

The DA's office said good Samaritans performed CPR and applied tourniquets to the victims before first responders arrived.

One of the victims ended up losing both of his legs, the DA's office said.

Kernan wouldn't return to the scene until more than eight minutes later.

What they're saying:

"This verdict delivers justice to the victims after five long years and hopefully sends a message to all drivers to slow down and obey all laws or risk tragedy," Jenkins said about the crash.

"Though this case was a harrowing tale that resulted in devastating injuries, it also showed the very best of humanity from the citizens of our city," said Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Yang. "I am grateful that after five long years of delays, the victims were able to get some closure and I thank the jurors for being able to see through Mr. Kernan’s fabricated tale."

What's next:

Kernan is out of custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16.

