Man shot and injured in San Francisco's Mission District, police investigating

Published  September 4, 2024 9:37pm PDT
San Francisco
Raw video: 1 injured in San Francisco Mission District shooting

Video of SFPD investigating a non-fatal shooting in San Franciscos Mission District on September 4, 2024. (courtesy: Citizen.com)

SAN FRANCISCO - A man was shot and critically injured in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday night, officials say. 

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Mission Street at 8:32 p.m. This is near the 16th and Mission Street BART station. 

There, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

The police did not say what led up to the violence. No further information was immediately available. 

We will update this story with the latest information as we learn more.

