Man wanted in April killing arrested with gun, narcotics in the Tenderloin: SFPD

A man wanted for an April killing was arrested after he was spotted in the Tenderloin and found to be carrying a firearm with an extended magazine and narcotics, San Francisco police said Friday.

Anthony Timmons, 23, was apprehended about 3 p.m. Thursday after a brief chase on foot from the area of Jones and Market streets, police said.

Timmons was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 52-year-old man about 1 p.m. April 1 in the 200 block of Golden Gate Ave.

Featured article

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on allegations of homicide, weapons offenses, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana for sale, police said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.