Mass exodus of Twitter employees reported after 'be hardcore or leave' notice

Should I stay or should I go? That was the question many ‘Tweeps’ struggled with as they faced a deadline imposed by the company's multi-billionaire CEO, Elon Musk.

For Twitter employees, the choice was "to be extremely hardcore" or leave. As of Thursday, many said "challenge accepted" and left. Reuters reports hundreds have resigned.

Employees had until 2 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday to decide to either stay or take a severance package. Musk laid out a plan to change to corporate culture to include long-hard work.

Trending on the social media website Thursday was #LoveWhereYouWorked, a hashtag that also went viral earlier in November when many former employees were laid off unexpectedly.

Trending alongside was #OneTeam as many, now former, employees decided to leave the company after being given an ultimatum Wednesday.

Since Musk's takeover as CEO, critical events have taken place, including a lawsuit alleging his mass layoff was illegal per state laws and fake "verified" accounts posing as famous people or businesses.

Multiple former employees shared bittersweet remarks on their decision to leave instead of building a "breakthrough Twitter 2.0."

Some positions eliminated abruptly included engineers who were allegedly fired for criticizing Musk either publicly on the platform or privately on company platforms and chats. Contract positions regarding monitoring harmful content and misinformation were also eliminated.

Tenures at the company ranged from two short years to over a decade.

Since the mass exodus, hashtags and keywords such as"RIPTwitter" "BeforeTwitter" and "TwitterHQ" began to trend. While Musk has yet to comment via Twitter regarding the announcements from former workers, politicians such as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of New York shared their reaction.

"Shout out to all the workers at Twitter. You all built a vital place for connection and deserved so much better," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Millions of people appreciate the space you built and the hard work that went into it. Thank you."

The company has closed all of its offices, including its San Francisco headquarters, until next week.