Massive sea lion is social media sensation at Pier 39

The Brief A rare Steller sea lion named "Chonkers" has become a social media sensation after taking up residence at Pier 39 for over a month. Weighing nearly 2,000 pounds, the animal is twice the size of the California sea lions typically seen at the pier. Experts say the best time to catch a glimpse of the "sea-lebrity" is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. before he departs for the day.



A rare visitor is making a big splash at San Francisco’s Pier 39, drawing massive crowds and social media attention due to his mammoth size.

2,000 pounds

By the numbers:

A rare Steller sea lion named "Chonkers" has become a social media sensation after taking up residence at Pier 39 for over a month. April 27, 2026

The visitor, a Steller sea lion named "Chonkers," weighs nearly 2,000 pounds. He is at least twice as large as the California sea lions that typically frequent the pier. While Steller sea lions are more commonly found in Alaska, this particular male has made Pier 39 a recurring stopover every few years.

"It's really special to see him adopt Pier 39 as a stopover," said Pier 39 Harbor Master Sheila Chandor.

According to Chandor, Chonkers' previous visits usually only lasted a few days, with his last appearance occurring two years ago.

This time, however, he has remained at the pier for over a month. He initially arrived with a juvenile Steller sea lion, though the younger animal left after a few days.

Officials credit the abundance of fish in the San Francisco Bay for the extended stay.

"It's always food that brings them in," Chandor said. "There's a lot of fish in the bay right now."

Boost to tourism

Big picture view:

The presence of the "sea-lebrity" has provided a significant boost to local tourism during the typically slower period between spring break and the start of summer.

Visitors from as far as Michigan and Canada have flocked to the waterfront hoping to see the giant sea lion.

Despite his intimidating size, the harbor master noted that Chonkers is not aggressive and isn't very vocal. However, he can be elusive. Families visiting the pier suggested that those hoping to see him should plan for an early arrival.

Best viewing times

What you can do:

Chandor confirmed that the best window to see Chonkers is in the morning, as he usually makes his appearances between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.