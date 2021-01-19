Expand / Collapse search
McConnell to Senate: Mob that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' and 'provoked' by Trump

Published 
U.S.
Associated Press
article

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: UU.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at a news conference with other Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

Expand

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is explicitly pointing his finger at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the attack on the Capitol by the outgoing president's supporters.

The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday on the Senate floor, "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people." 

McConnell spoke six days after the Democratic-led House impeached Trump on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 attack. A Senate trial on whether to convict Trump and perhaps bar him from ever again holding federal office is expected to begin in coming days.

After years of supporting Trump with little criticism of him, the influential McConnell has said he's not decided whether he would vote to convict him. His decision may prove critical because in a Senate that will be divided 50-50 between the two parties, it would take 17 Republicans to join all Democrats for the two-thirds margin needed for conviction.

Joe Biden replaces Trump as president at noon on Wednesday. 