Michelin Guide selects 7 restaurants in Bay Area for California guide

The Brief The Michelin Guide selected seven restaurants in the Bay Area to add to their California guide. The restaurants are in cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Gatos. Cuisine across the world is represented by Korean, Italian, Southern, Latin, Turkish, and Salvadorian options.



The Michelin Guide selected new restaurants for the California guide this month. There were seven restaurants chosen in the Bay Area that won the approval of Michelin inspectors.

Take a closer look at the chosen establishments.

San Francisco restaurants

Kitchen Istanbul:

Kitchen Istanbul is a wine bar that serves Turkish food prepared with traditional flavors and a dash of "Californian flair."

With each course getting its own delicious descriptions, a highlighted dish is the chicken legs over a creamy couscous. Also, the exceptional wine list shouldn’t be overlooked, according to Michelin.

Michelin's price range index has its average pricing per meal at $25–50 US dollars.

Visit Kitchen Istanbul at 349 Clement St.

Maria Isabel:

Maria Isabel is the venture of couple Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz. The restaurant is named after Chef Laura’s sister and mother.

The dishes draw on Californian ingredients and Guerrero, Mexico flavors. Take this dish, the masa buñuelo, or traditional deep-fried fritters, with guacamole and Kaluga caviar.

Michelin's price range index shares its average pricing per meal at $50–75 US dollars.

Visit Maria Isabel at 500 Presidio Ave.

Maria Isabel buñuelo guacamole caviar dish. Photographed by Isabel Baer/Postcard Communications.

Minnie Bell's Soul Movement:

Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement is rooted in owner and chef Fernay McPherson’s southern heritage and love for home-style cooking. The restaurant's namesake comes from Chef McPherson’s great aunt, Minnie, and her grandmother, Lillie Bell.

A dish that was highlighted included their baked mac and cheese, made with a blend of cheddar, fontina, and Parmesan cheese amongst other southern dishes.

Michelin's price range index shares its average pricing per meal at less than $25 US dollars.

Find Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement at 1375 Fillmore St.

Via Aurelia:

Via Aurelia, named after the road connecting Rome to Pisa, serves contemporary Italian dishes inspired by the flavors of Tuscany.

Diners can choose between a set multicourse or à la carte offerings. Their house-made tortelli Mugellani filled with potato purée with ragù Toscana sauce and topped with Parmigiano espuma is available in both options.

For dessert, an option is their toasted almond gelato, according to Michelin.

Michelin's price range index shares its average pricing per meal at $50–75 US dollars.

Visit Via Aurelia at 300 Toni Stone Xing.

Oakland restaurants

Popoca:

Popoca, which means "to emit smoke" in Nawat, the native language of El Salvador, is a callback to the live wood-fire cooking the restaurant uses.

This restaurant lies in the city of Oakland. Owner and Chef of Popoca, Anthony Salguero, serves what he describes as "progressive Salvadorian" dishes by blending traditional flavors with local ingredients.

A dish that is popular is their pupusas, or griddle cakes, made from freshly milled corn and filled with lengua or loroco, according to Michelin.

Michelin's price range index has its average pricing per meal at $50–75 US dollars.

Visit Popcoa at 906 Washington St.

Popoca, Oakland Ca, November 12, 2025. Pupusas de pipian y loroco

Joodooboo:

Resting in Oakland, this restaurant has made Korean food into a neighborhood staple with their house-made tofu paired with seasonal banchan.

Joodooboo has excellent quality produce, dishes, and sides. Their menu changes based on the season, but every option is enticing, according to Michelin.

Michelin's price range index has its average pricing per meal at $25–50 US dollars.

Visit Joodooboo at 4201 Market St.

Los Gatos restaurant

Vicinity:

Vicinity Chef, Julian Silvera, serves a modern tasting menu drawing inspiration from his life.

From a Lower East Side upbringing to the coastal lifestyle of California, dishes are brought together through creativity. A dish like a Californian lamb with spring vegetables and au jus with mole and black garlic, according to Michelin.

Michelin's price range index shares its average pricing per meal at greater than $75 US dollars.

Visit Vicinity at 368 Village Ln.