More Bay Area counties could soon offer indoor dining, open up theaters

COVID-19 case rates are dropping in more Bay Area counties, meaning that as soon as Tuesday, San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara counties could move into the less-restrictive red tier.

That would mean that more businesses in those counties would be able to open up and offer some services indoors. It could also pave the way for more public schools to open.

Marin and San Mateo counties moved into the red tier a week ago.

Under the state's guidelines, in order to bump up from the most restrictive purple tier, to red, counties must have fewer than seven new cases of COVID for every 100,000 residents. Their positivity rate must be low.

That would mean restaurants could:

- Seat people indoors, at 25% capacity

- Retail, shopping centers could allow 50% capacity

- Museums, aquariums 25%, capacity

- Movie theaters and fitness centers, 10% percent capacity