Expand / Collapse search

More cases dismissed involving former SJPD officer caught in racist, homophobic texting scandal

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose Police Department
KTVU FOX 2

More cases dismissed involving former SJPD officer

The Santa Clara County District Attorneys Office has dismissed more cases that involved a former San Jose police officer involved in a racist and homophobic text message scandal.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has dismissed more cases that involved a former San Jose police officer involved in a racist and homophobic text message scandal

Former officer Mark McNamara resigned in November after an internal investigation uncovered the text messages. Some of them included racist remarks about a Black man he shot and injured outside a taquería in March 2022.

The D.A.'s office told the public defender it flagged 54 cases where it filed charges where McNamara was involved. 13 cases where he is involved have already been dismissed

This week, the D.A.'s office said it dismissed five additional cases. 

McNamara has been temporarily suspended from being re-hired as a police officer in California, pending further investigation. 

Santa Clara County's public defender, who was involved in many of the cases reviewed, welcomes the dismissal of some of the cases, calling it a positive step. However, the public defender is calling for all cases involving McNamara to be dismissed. 

Featured

Judge orders hundreds more San Jose police officer racist texts released
article

Judge orders hundreds more San Jose police officer racist texts released

A federal judge has ordered the release of a second batch of texts from a former San Jose police officer, revealing hundreds more racist and homophobic messages over a two-month period, showing the ex-cop's disrespect of Black, Asian and gay people, as well as women and people with mental disabilities. 