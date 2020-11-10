More deadly violence in Oakland as killings approach century mark

There were three people shot dead within a 12-hour period over the weekend in Oakland.

Then, late Monday afternoon, two more victims died from gun violence.

The killings that I am witnessing and what i see on the street level - I haven't seen for many years," said Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo.

One of the victims Monday was shot and killed near East 19th Street and 23rd Avenue, which is in Gallo's district.

The Oakland homicide toll now stands at 94, compared to 75 last year.

So far in 2020, shootings are up 56%, and ShotSpotter activations are up 62%, with gunfire detected across the city.

Officers have recovered 860 guns used in crimes, up 40%. Over the past week, Oakland and San Leandro police seized guns and high-capacity magazines, linked to roving caravans of robbers targeting marijuana businesses and drug stores.

"So we are recovering a significant amount of firearms," said Deputy Chief LeRonne Armstrong. "Our officers are working really hard proactively, trying to identify those who have guns."

But city leaders say the police can't do it alone.

"We have a responsibility not only at the law enforcement level, the employees that we have, but also we at the community have to take responsibilty for our neighbors and our children," Gallo said.

The Oakland police union is grateful that residents voted yes on a measure that strengthens the already powerful Police Commission.

Commission chair Regina Jackson said she hopes the city finds solutions long before anyone resorts to violence, "where we can focus on prevention, because right now, it would seem that all the Oakland Police Department can do is react, and that is unsettling for the best of us."