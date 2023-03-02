Most California voters don't want Newsom to run for President: poll

Most Californians don't want Gov. Gavin Newsom to run for President next year, according to a recent poll.

The Quinnipiac University poll said 70% of the Golden State voters oppose the idea of Newsom joining the race for President. 54% of those that are against the idea are democrat.

22% of those surveyed do support the idea of Newsom running for President.

There has been speculation that the governor, who traveled to several states in recent months, was launching a presidential campaign.

But Newsom has denied the claims, saying there's enough work to be done in California.

ALSO: 2 Bay Area residents get prison for plot to bomb California Democratic HQ