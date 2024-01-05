Mother of Oakland officer's suspected killer arrested

article

The mother of a suspect accused of fatally shooting Oakland police officer Tuan Le has been arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

Felicia Williams, 48, is being accused of being an accessory to her son, 27-year-old Mark Sanders, the alleged gunman in Le's death on Dec. 29.

Williams is set to be arraigned on Jan. 8 after being taken into custody from her Oakland home, according to the East Bay Times.

Le was working undercover when he was shot and killed while intercepting a burglary at a cannabis business near Jack London Square.

A vigil was held earlier Thursday for the slain officer at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza in Chinatown.

Officer Tuan Le was shot and killed while on duty in Oakland.

Additionally, 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown of Chico was arrested and charged with Le's murder; being accused of being the getaway driver and is facing special circumstances over the allegations he shot from a vehicle.

A third man, Sebron Russell, was arrested and charged with burglary and parole violation, but not with Le's death over his alleged participation in the incident.

Both Brown and Sanders are scheduled to return to court Jan. 18 and can face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.