Multiple structures threatened in Vacaville fire, 'potential threat to life'

A grass fire is burning in Vacaville, surrounding and threatening several structures.

Cal Fire said the fire, dubbed the Linda Fire, is burning at 50 acres and is 0% contained. The fire first broke out around 2:20 p.m. near the 7900 block of Linda Vista Lane and is currently wind-driven.

Officials said there is a potential threat to life.

Evacuation warnings have been put in place for zones SOL2788 and SOL2790; residents east of John Wayne, Starview, and Clover Lanes and west of Rolling Hill, Acacia, and the dead end of Ruby Lanes are among those warned to evacuate.

Residents north of Peaceful Glen Road and south of Timm Ranch are also under evacuation warnings.

SkyFOX above the scene shows active flames and people fleeing the homes in the area.

Fire crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.