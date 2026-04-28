Muni ridership reaches highest levels since start of COVID-19 pandemic

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The Brief The SFMTA reported nearly 15 million people used its Muni Metro services in March. Those numbers are equivalent to about 85% of the numbers from March 2019 – before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – and also an 8% bump when compared to last year.



The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is getting back on track as officials report ridership numbers have reached their highest levels since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the numbers:

The agency reported Tuesday that nearly 15 million people used its Muni Metro services in March, which is equivalent to about 85% of the numbers from March 2019 and also an 8% bump when compared to last year.

The SFMTA said more people using the transit system have greatly contributed to the year-over-year recovery, and partly attributed the ridership increases to popular community events such as the Chinese New Year Parade and Tulip Day at Union Square.

What's next:

The SFMTA Board of Directors last week approved a two-year operating budget that allots more than $3.1 billion for fiscal years 2026-2027 and 2027-2028.

The transit agency said the budget was made possible through unspecified cost-cutting measures and the hope that voters will approve two sales tax measures in November that would financially benefit the SFMTA.

The backstory:

SFMTA and other Bay Area transit agencies have long struggled to recover from ridership slumps related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a vast number of people to work from home and restrict travel for months in order to limit the spread of the deadly virus.