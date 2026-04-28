Muni ridership reaches highest levels since start of COVID-19 pandemic
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is getting back on track as officials report ridership numbers have reached their highest levels since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the numbers:
The agency reported Tuesday that nearly 15 million people used its Muni Metro services in March, which is equivalent to about 85% of the numbers from March 2019 and also an 8% bump when compared to last year.
The SFMTA said more people using the transit system have greatly contributed to the year-over-year recovery, and partly attributed the ridership increases to popular community events such as the Chinese New Year Parade and Tulip Day at Union Square.
What's next:
The SFMTA Board of Directors last week approved a two-year operating budget that allots more than $3.1 billion for fiscal years 2026-2027 and 2027-2028.
The transit agency said the budget was made possible through unspecified cost-cutting measures and the hope that voters will approve two sales tax measures in November that would financially benefit the SFMTA.
The backstory:
SFMTA and other Bay Area transit agencies have long struggled to recover from ridership slumps related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a vast number of people to work from home and restrict travel for months in order to limit the spread of the deadly virus.
The Source: San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency