The Brief Pelosi highlighted Chan's decades of service in San Francisco, and her work in the healthcare, education and labor sectors. The congresswoman made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying Chan is the candidate that stands out in the race. Chan is one of nearly a dozen candidates vying for Pelosi's seat.



Longtime Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) announced she is backing San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan to succeed her as the representative of California's 11th congressional district.

The congresswoman made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying Chan is the candidate that stands out in the race.

What Pelosi is saying

"Connie understands San Francisco — our values, our diversity, our communities, and our responsibility to lead with both compassion and strength," Pelosi said. "She’s a mom who knows her power and knows her why. I am confident Connie is ready to bring clarity and purpose to the work ahead — For The Children."

Pelosi highlighted Chan's decades of service in San Francisco, and her work in the healthcare, education and labor sectors.

She also noted that she believes Chan will fight "forcefully and effectively" for the people of San Francisco and the future of the U.S., particularly when "fundamental freedoms and democratic values are under assault."

"As an Asian American immigrant woman, Connie’s story reflects the American dream – the hopes and courage of so many families who came to this country believing in opportunity, dignity,

and democracy," Pelosi said.

Chan issued a statement following Pelosi's endorsement.

"I remember seeing San Francisco for the first time when I was 13 years old. I did not speak a word of English but I had heard this was a sanctuary city where anything was possible," Chan's statement read. She added that she knows this to be true after Pelosi endorsed her.

"I am honored to receive Speaker Emerita Pelosi's endorsement and I am grateful and humbled by the support I've received from thousands of San Franciscans who have joined this campaign," Chan's statement continued. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi has shown by example what we can do when we stand together and we will now fight to make sure our beloved city remains a place of opportunity for all San Franciscans, and the conscience of our nation."

Chan is one of nearly a dozen candidates vying for Pelosi's seat.

The three front-runners include Chan, State Sen. Scott Wiener and economic policy director Saikat Chakrabarti.

In a statement responding to Pelosi's endorsement, Wiener said whoever wins the District 11 race will have big "stilettos" to fill.

"I have tremendous respect for Speaker Emerita Pelosi and deep gratitude for everything she has done for our city and our country. Whoever wins in November will have giant stilettos to fill," he said, in part. "It’s essential San Francisco send someone to Congress who, like Speaker Emerita Pelosi, has the ability to deliver for our city and for our country."

A campaign spokesperson for Chakrabarti said the race will come down to voters, not endorsements.

"We’ve always known this race would come down to voters, not endorsements. While the other candidates in this race are focused on political insiders, we’ll continue talking directly with voters about the issues that matter most to them," the spokesperson said.

Who is Connie Chan?

The backstory:

Chan worked her way up through the ranks of local government, starting as a legislative aide in 2006 for then-Supervisor Sophie Maxwell. She also served in that same capacity for Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

During Kamala Harris’s tenure as San Francisco district attorney, Chan was a public safety and communications aide and liaison to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

The San Francisco supervisor also has held leadership roles at the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department and at City College of San Francisco.

She was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2020, and has served as Chair of the Board of Supervisors Budget Committee.

Chan lives in the Richmond District with her partner, Ed, who is a San Francisco firefighter, and their son, Edo.

Pelosi's retirement

Dig deeper:

Pelosi first came to Congress on June 2, 1987, after winning a special election.

Her storied congressional career will end on Jan. 3, 2027. It’s a career marked with 19 re-elections to the House of Representatives and many firsts.

In 2003, she became House Minority Leader, making history as the first woman to lead a major party in Congress.

She made history again as the first woman Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011, a role she served for a second tenure from 2019 to 2023

The 86-year-old has been described as a legislative powerhouse and a staunch leader who championed progressive polices and coalesced her party through disciplined unity.

She's been credited for her role in passing landmark legislation, including the Affordable Care Act and the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform Act, both in 2010, and the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan in 2021.

Last November, Pelosi announced that she would not seek re-election in the 2026 midterms.

In all, there are 11 official candidates vying to represent California’s 11th District.