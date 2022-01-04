Nearly 150 Stanford students isolating after testing positive for COVID

Stanford University reported Monday afternoon that 146 students are quarantining in campus housing after testing positive for COVID.

Most of the students tested positive when they returned to campus last weekend after the winter break.

The university is providing all isolating students with delivered meals, medical consultations and other support, according to the Stanford Daily.

Students were assigned new housing to quarantine if they did not already have a private bedroom and single-occupancy bathroom.

The news comes amid a surge of COVID cases statewide due to the omicron variant.

Stanford requires weekly testing, regardless of vaccination status, for students living on and off campus.

Despite the campus surge, Stanford says its positivity rate continues to be lower than overall trends in Santa Clara County and California.