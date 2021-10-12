Expand / Collapse search

Negotiators dealing with hostage situation in San Jose

By Jorge Bustos and KTVU staff
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies and San Jose police on Tuesday morning were at the scene of a what they described as a hostage situation near San Jose with an armed barricaded suspect, authorities said.

A sheriff's spokesman said that as of 7 a.m.,  hostage negotiators are working to peacefully deescalate the situation. Authorities were called out Monday at 11:15 p.m. to a home on East Hills Drive. 

It's unclear how many people are inside the home. 

East Hills Drive from Dale Drive to South White Road is shut down.