Negotiators dealing with 'hostage situation' in San Jose

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies and San Jose police on Tuesday morning were at the scene of a what they described as a hostage situation near San Jose with an armed barricaded suspect, authorities said.

A sheriff's spokesman said that as of 7 a.m., hostage negotiators are working to peacefully deescalate the situation. Authorities were called out Monday at 11:15 p.m. to a home on East Hills Drive.

It's unclear how many people are inside the home.

East Hills Drive from Dale Drive to South White Road is shut down.