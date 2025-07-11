Oakland residents frustrated after hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week at a dangerous intersection in East Oakland.

Neighbors said they're saddened but not surprised because they say crashes take place at 82nd Avenue and Bancroft Avenue almost every month.

They said this latest deadly incident highlights the need for city leaders to make improvements.

"This intersection here is a horrible intersection. We've had accidents upon accidents," said Joe Woods, who's lived steps from the crash for more than a dozen years.

Police said on Monday at about 10 p.m., a driver crashed into a pedestrian who was walking in the marked crosswalk.

The victim was transported to the hospital where that person died.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office said they're trying to locate and notify the victim's family before releasing their identity.

"It saddens me anytime we have a loss of life, a senseless loss of life. It hurts," said Woods.

One neighbor shared a video showing a driver doing donuts at that intersection. People who live in the area said drivers often run red lights and speeding are an ongoing problem at this intersection.

Sixteen-year-old Zion said she was struck by a hit-and-run driver at the same intersection in the middle of the afternoon at the same intersection.

Luckily, she only suffered cuts and bruises.

Her mother, Tameka Turner, said she's grateful her daughter wasn't killed.

"I was so upset," Turner said. "Now, I'm lucky that she's alive because she walks these streets every day. People run through the lights constantly."

Neighbor Joe Woods shared photos of his front yard fence after it was destroyed by drivers speeding and running a red light.

He said it's happened twice in recent years.

He and others called on city leaders to make safety improvements, including red light cameras and stepped up police enforcement.

"Help to slow down this foolishness and madness that's happening at this intersection," said Woods.



Turner said she didn't file a police report when her daughter was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

"There's no consequences for the people who are out here committing these crimes," Turner said. "There are no consequences. They know they can do these things without any consequences."

This intersection is on the border of two districts.

KTVU reached out to the city council members who represent the area, but both declined to speak.

