Netflix software engineer missing out of San Jose

article

A tech employee based in San Jose is considered missing, according to police.

Yohanes S. Kidane was last seen entering an Uber Monday on 28th North Fourth St. in San Jose around 7:15 p.m. The 22-year-old recently moved to San Jose just two weeks ago to work for Netflix as a software engineer.

Reports say his phone's location remained at the Golden Gate Bridge all Monday night. His phone, wallet, and backpack were found south of the Golden Gate Bridge, near the Welcome Center.

Featured article

Kidane is described as a black man standing at 5 feet 8 inches and weighing around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Yohanes Kidane with relatives. Kidane is considered a missing person out of San Jose,

Kidane recently graduated from Cornell University.

Anyone who has information on Kidane's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-8900 and reference case number 23-227-0531. Relatives can be reached at (585) 489-4880 or 585-500-5220.