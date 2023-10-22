New candidate interviewing for the SF Giants’ general manager position

The San Francisco Giants are considering Boston Red Sox coach Jason Varitek for the general manager position, the New York Post reported .

Varitek currently serves as the Red Sox’s player information coach and is interviewing with the Giants to replace former general manager Gabe Kapler, who was fired from the team at the end of September.

Kapler and Varitek played together on the 2004 Red Sox championship team.

Conversely, Kapler is reportedly interviewing with the Red Sox for their general manager position.