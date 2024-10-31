New SJ law leads to arrest of crew responsible for 22 sideshows: Police

San Jose city leaders said Thursday that a recent city ordinance outlawing the promotion or observation, or participation in sideshows had paid dividends.

"No longer can the masterminds of this illegal activity hide behind their Instagram accounts without the fear of consequences," said Chief Paul Joseph of the department.

The newly minted chief displayed those consequences on a large video screen during a Thursday afternoon news conference. It showed seven of nine suspects from San Jose, Salinas, Sunnyvale, and Oakland, who have been charged with violating the city's 2022 law prohibiting promoting or organizing sideshows.

Two suspects are still being sought in what police have dubbed "Operation Penalty Box." That name is because the nine-member crew referred to themselves as "The Hockey Team."

"Sideshows that damaged and spread out police resources thin that it meant longer 911 response times," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Investigators said "The Hockey Team" had used social media to organize and promote 22 sideshows since 2020. During those illegal events, six pedestrians were injured, two police officers were assaulted, and eight police vehicles were vandalized.

"San Jose is truly a model and is leading the way in how communities can respond to the sideshow epidemic," said Joseph of the SJPD.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury, last month, indicted the nine on conspiracy charges, paving the way for their arrests.

"These nine individuals created a culture of lawlessness which encouraged these sideshows to bloom into events that lasted all night, and sometimes into the day," said Jay Boyarsky, the Santa Clara County chief assistant district attorney.

Officials said these arrests will put a dent in the desire to promote sideshows. They also warned that constant surveillance and vigilance would land anyone organizing or participating in sideshows behind bars, sooner or later.

"San Jose is truly a model and is leading the way in how communities can respond to the sideshow epidemic," said Joseph.

The seven suspects arrested so far are charged with various crimes, including violating the city's ordinance against promoting or viewing sideshows. District Attorney's Office officials said there's no need for a preliminary hearing because they've all been indicted by a grand jury.

The next step is for the seven arrested to enter pleas, with the DA's office indicating eventually they'll try this as one case, not nine separate cases.

If you have information about the two that are still on the loose, call San Jose police.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU