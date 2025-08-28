Newsom to Trump: Send troops to LA, as in Louisiana

Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans Thursday to send California Highway Patrol officers into more communities to assist local law enforcement, while also admonishing President Trump for suggesting he would send federal troops to the Bay Area.

Newsom also had a pointed jab for Trump, saying the Commander in Chief should send federal forces to Republican-represented states, not California.

He held up printed poster signs detailing crime rates for Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, the home state of the current House Speaker Mike Johnson.

‘Look at the Facts’

"I hope the President of the United States would look at the facts," Newsom said. "Just look at the murder rate. That's nearly four times higher than California's in Louisiana, Speaker Johnson."

Newsom made the announcement that he is expanding state CHP deployments at a news conference with CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. Newsom said the expansion is based on the success of pilot operations that started with San Francisco in 2023.

"There were 6,200 citations. There were hundreds of stolen vehicles that were recovered. And guns, illegal guns. Over 700 pounds of fentanyl was seized because of that operation," Newsom said.

"The SFPD's number one priority is public safety. We welcome the assistance from our state law enforcement partners to continue our efforts that have led to a historic drop in crime," San Francisco Police spokesman Robert Rueca said in a statement.

CHP's expanded operations

The CHP expanded to Oakland last year, and Newsom said the partnership between the community, police, and CHP has continued to yield results in Oakland.

"There has been over 4,000 vehicles, in Oakland alone, stolen vehicles that have been recovered under this operation, illegal guns, DUIs," Newsom said.

"I've noticed a decline in crime," Patrick Gurin who lives and works in Oakland, said. "I would support that absolutely. Crime in Oakland continues to be a problem and the local police department does what it can with its resources, but to have some additional help makes a lot of sense."

"I don't think that's necessarily a bad idea. I think if it helps with enforcement and makes crime a little better. I don't think there's anything wrong with that," Trevor Mahoney of San Francisco said.

"Traffic enforcement...because I don't believe Oakland really does much of that, but I think beyond that it gets questionable," Lawrence Lewis of Oakland said.

The Governor says the program will be expanded to Los Angeles, San Diego, the Central Valley and Inland Empire.

"And these will be unannounced efforts. Teams, minimum teams of 15., They'll include K-9 teams that include lieutenant sergeants and 10-plus officers," Newsom said.

Law enforcement response

The Oakland Police Officers' Association President says the CHP has been helpful.

"It allows us to respond to other calls faster. We have designated locations where we see an increase in crime. We ask them to patrol that area," Huy Nguyen, President of the Oakland Police Officers' Association, said.

Cost

As for the costs and duration of the CHP deployment, a CHP spokesperson said costs will be included in current budgeting.

"We’re using existing resources, so there is no additional cost. As far as timeframe, we’re getting started immediate, and all teams will be operational throughout the state with in the next two weeks," CHP spokesperson Jaime Coffee said.

