Newsom unveils Caltrans plan to improve streets of Oakland

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released Caltrans' new 10-point plan to improve the streets of Oakland.

Part of the plan focuses on specific sites for cleanup, beautification and restoration. This includes clearing garbage, graffiti abatement, signage repair, and landscaping.

"These improvements will further assist the city in cleaning up neighborhoods, enriching public spaces by removing litter and debris, and improving safety on our streets," the governor's office official X account (formerly Twitter) posted on Friday.

Speaking directly, Newsom said, "Oakland is a beautiful city and we must ensure its neighborhoods are clean and safe."

The 10-point plan includes scheduled clean-up of specific homeless encampments that are linked to Caltrans District 4 sites in Oakland.

Last fall, the governor announced $300 million would go to local jurisdictions as well as Caltrans to remove camps on state property. Those living in those encampments would be offered assistance in finding other places to live.

The plan points to six locations along Highways 24, 77, 580, 880 and 980, where homeless encampments occur frequently.

There has been back and forth on whether California cities can legally clear homeless encampments without offering adequate shelter options to those impacted by the clearing of the encampment.

The news release says Caltrans will coordinate with city staff on shelter efforts.

Caltrans will re-initiate discussion with the City of Oakland for available spaces on Caltrans right-of-way. That means, in addition to the clearing of encampments, you could expect tree-planting opportunities and volunteer cleanup coordination in some of these right-of-way locations.

"Oak leaves will be painted on structures adjacent to I-880 to aesthetically enhance walls visible to the public," the news release read.

The litter blitz will occur along major corridors; Highways 880, 580, and 24. Some of this maintenance will require shoulder closures. Any ramp closures will be scheduled during the daytime or early hours of the weekend for four to five hours at a time.

The plan includes a lighting project along International Boulevard to improve safety.

Caltrans and the governor's office will work with city officials to further support California Highway Patrol and the Oakland Police Department by installing security cameras.

The new plan also includes local hiring events, and community outreach.