No fire watch warnings for now; danger returns on Sunday

By KTVU staff
Published 
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - After days and days of searing temperatures, smoky skies and gusting winds, Friday's weather forecast is - literally - a breath of fresh air. There is no fire watch warning of any kind.

The National Weather Service officials canceled the red flag warning for the North Bay and East Bay early Friday, noting easing winds and increasing humidity. KTVU's Steve Paulson noted there would be lots of fog in the morning and temps would hit the 70s. 

However, the calm is expected to be brief.

Meteorologists warned on Twitter that “a significantly stronger offshore wind event, likely the strongest of the year, will develop over the region on Sunday and peak Sunday night before winds ease by early Tuesday.”

Another round of fire weather watches is being issued from 11 a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday for much of the Bay Area hills and interior valleys, as they note the hot temps and low humidity will cause an “increased risk of new wildfire starts and rapid spread." 

Weather officials also issued a high wind watch from 4 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday for the North Bay and East Bay, San Francisco Peninsula and coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley, and Santa Cruz County.

Because of this, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. have also warned that more power safety shutoffs could occur Sunday through Tuesday.

San Francisco's Ferris wheel at Golden Gate Park. October 2020 Credit: Ryan Fitzsimons