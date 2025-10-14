Oakland CHP pursuit of vehicle with no plates ends in crash, injuries and sheared hydrant

A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a vehicle with no license plates in Oakland ended in a crash with injuries and a sheared fire hydrant on Tuesday evening, officials say.

CHP Oakland said the pursuit began at San Leandro Street at 73rd Avenue near the Coliseum BART station. The chase ended some seven miles later when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a hydrant, shearing it in the process, in the area of 17th and Castro streets at 6:52 p.m.

CHP said two suspects inside the vehicle were taken into custody. They said there were suspected minor injuries but did not say how many people were injured.

We reached out to officials with the Oakland Fire Department. They said they responded to the sheared hydrant at around 7 p.m. in West Oakland and that there were four patients involved and that three ambulances were called.

Still image courtesy the Citizen app.

It was not clear if all four patients were considered suspects or if there were bystanders who were injured.

Michael Hunt, a spokesperson for the fire department, said the crash was the result of the CHP pursuit.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

The Source Oakland CHP, Oakland Fire Department, Video from Citizen App