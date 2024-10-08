Oakland considers whether to drop ShotSpotter gunshot detection system

The city of Oakland has used ShotSpotter for almost 20 years, technology that alerts police to potential gunshots.

The contract with the gunshot detection system is now up for renewal.

It expired June 30.

But there's disagreement over whether Oakland should continue to use the technology.

The public safety committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to recommend approval of the contract to the city council.



KTVU reached out to several members of the committee.

Two responded.

One said she hadn't decided yet.

The other said he supports the use of ShotSpotter.

"I believe ShotSpotter has been a good partner in Oakland. It has done a good job at saving lives in Oakland," Councilman Kevin Jenkins said.

He said police data shows that between 2020 and 2023, ShotSpotter has helped save the lives of 400 gunshot victims by enabling officers to respond quickly to shootings.

"It's no secret that we have problems with our 911 system that we are working actively to resolve," Jenkins said. "Sometimes, people call 911 and are left on hold. But when ShotSpotter is activated, the police know exactly where to go and get quick paramedic responses."

Jenkins added: "The price of a life is way more than whatever this contract is. If we save one life, the contract is worth it."

But there is growing opposition to the use of ShotSpotter.



"Chicago, Seattle, and numerous major cities have already canceled this program because it's been proven ineffective," said George Galvis, executive director with Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice.

He and other critics said ShotSpotter is also potentially dangerous.

According to Galvis, there have been many incidents where ShotSpotter detected gunshots, but when officers arrived, they did not find evidence of a shooting.

"That actually creates public safety issues," Galvis said. "Police will then rush into a neighborhood, into a community and zero in on a neighborhood, hyper vigilant. We've already seen what happens in traffic stops where too many times, we've seen black and brown motorists who've been murdered at routine traffic stops."

SoundThinking, the company behind ShotSpotter, said it will cost Oakland $2.5 million to renew the contract for three years.



"Investment into the Department of Violence Prevention, community-led violence interruption efforts," Galvis said. "Those things have been proven to work."

