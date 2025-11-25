Oakland mayor pushes back against 'narrative of lawlessness'

The Brief Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee is strongly pushing back against the Trump administration's portrayal of the city as lawless. Lee claims that six months into her term, crime is decreasing and safety is improving, despite recent high-profile tragedies. The mayor is working to "reset the narrative" about Oakland and will resist any threats from the administration to deploy the National Guard.



Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee is once again challenging the federal administration's negative portrayal of her city, which officials describe as an "unfair narrative of lawlessness."

What they're saying:

Mayor Lee stated that the city is determined to counter the negative public perception. She commented on the political aspect of the criticism, saying:

"We're not letting Donald Trump divide and conquer Black and brown and white people from each other. That's his playbook."

The mayor emphasized the city's commitment to improvement and safety:

"We are determined to reset this narrative about Oakland. No city is without its problems, and we're not exempt from that. But what the important part about Oakland is, is that we're moving in the right direction, and we don't tolerate violence and gun violence, and we are working to rid the streets of these weapons, and weapons of war in many respects."

Local perspective:

Mayor Lee states that Oakland's story is broader than the tragedies currently dominating headlines.

She claims that the city has been actively working to counter the "unfair narrative of lawlessness" and that crime is decreasing and safety is improving only six months into her term.

However, the recent killing of Laney College coach, John Beam, is one of the high-profile crimes that has brought new attention to the city's crime issues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What's next:

Mayor Lee confirmed that she will continue to push back against the Trump administration's comments about Oakland.

This pushback will be especially strong if the president once again threatens to send National Guard troops to the city.