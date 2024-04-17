Oakland police kill Sacramento homicide suspect, barrage of gunfire captured on camera

Oakland police shot and killed a person suspected of a homicide Wednesday night in West Oakland after Sacramento police came to town to look for that suspect.

There are still a lot of questions, but at 9:30 p.m. outside a home on 16th and Chestnut streets, Sacramento police were investigating a homicide that happened in their area.

When they were at the suspect's home, they called Oakland police for help making an arrest.

In a recorded statement shared on social media, an Oakland Police Capt. Robert Muniz described what happened next: "Oakland police officers arrived on scene and as they began securing the area... A suspect emerged from the home with a firearm."

Officers discharged their weapons and killed the suspect, police said in a statement.

As per protocol, the officers involved were put on administrative leave.

KTVU was told the shooting happened inside the garage at a home, and the barrage of gunfire was captured on camera.

Police have not released the name of the person killed. Police also haven't said who that suspect allegedly killed in Sacramento.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a KTVU photographer, who was responding to the area for a police standoff, witnessed a Bearcat police armored vehicle moving in and heard shots being fired.

This is the first time this year that Oakland police have shot and killed someone.

Last year, in November 2023, an Internal Affairs police sergeant killed an armed man who had been near Oakland City Hall and was banking on the sergeant's unmarked car when he pulled out his weapon.



