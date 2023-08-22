Oakland police seeking help in identifying person involved in fatal hit-and-run

article

The Oakland Police Department is seeking help in identifying an individual from a fatal hit-and-run collision on July 3.

Police issued a photo of one of the people involved in the collision and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Police said a speeding Dodge Challenger drove through a stop sign at 45th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue just before 7 p.m.

The Challenger broadsided a Mercedes at the intersection, police said.

According to police the occupants of the Challenger attempted to flee the scene on foot. The driver of the challenger fled, but police said one of the passengers was arrested at the scene for firearm possessions charges.

Police said there were three Oakland residents in the Mercedes and that one of them, a 94-year-old woman, died from her injuries at a hospital the next day.