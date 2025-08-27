Oakland police seize more than 100 vehicles allegedly connected to sideshows

The Brief The OPD issued new information on the number of vehicles seized in connection to sideshows. The OPD statement gave tough-talk on what can happen to your car if you participate in illegal sideshows. The statement comes in the aftermath of a high-profile widely-attended sideshow near Piedmont Ave. on Sunday.



In the aftermath of a destructive and high-profile vehicle sideshow in Oakland over the weekend, the Oakland Police Department on Wednesday said they are taking illegal sideshow activity seriously and so far this year, officers have seized 128 vehicles allegedly connected to these stunt-driving spectacles.

Seizing cars

What we know:

"If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland and drive home thinking you’re in the clear, think again. Just because you got away that night doesn’t mean we won’t find you," was the opening line of a news release sent by an OPD communications manager.

The 128 vehicles seized this year do not include ones that were towed directly from the scene of a sideshow at the discretion of officers.

In addition to the vehicles that have been towed, OPD says they've issued 144 seizure warrants for vehicles that are wanted for evading police, reckless driving, and sideshow-related crimes.

It appears that of the vehicles that have been seized, 80% of them are not from the City of Oakland.

"Our investigators continue working to identify those responsible for criminal behavior and participation. We are also collaborating with our law enforcement partners to prevent and reduce these dangerous gatherings," OPD's strategic communications manager, Paul Chambers, said.

Oakland police said if your vehicle is towed in relation to a sideshow, it could be held for 30 days.

The department said it is committed to cracking down on sideshow activity as part of their Summer Safety Plan. They said sideshows endanger the community.

"These events pose serious risks to participants, spectators, and residents," the police department's news release read.

The backstory:

OPD said none of the 128 vehicles seized were connected to the sideshow at 41st and Howe streets near Piedmont Avenue early Sunday morning.

Six vehicles were towed from the scene, police said. Video shows a car that was set on fire. That particular sideshow was highly attended, with as many as 500 cars at the scene.

The police union has complained about police staffing levels as residents have also called for change. KTVU reported that the sideshow was punctuated by illegal fireworks, people stomping on vehicles, spectators lighting bottles and throwing them in the air as they exploded, as well as those who fired guns into the air.

Nearby residents said the fireworks shook their condo building.

In all, 21 citations were issued in connection to the sideshow.

Mayor Barbara Lee said there is more work to be done regarding keeping Oakland's neighborhoods safe.