Oakland sees string of violence over 4 days

The Oakland Police Department is investigating at least four shootings in the city since Saturday, including two instances where police exchanged gunfire, injuring the suspects.

12-year-old injured

Over the weekend, two people were shot, including a 12-year-old boy, at an apartment complex in West Oakland. The adult victim died at a nearby hospital, police said, and the child was injured.

The shooting happened Sunday evening on Filbert Street near 10th Street. The child was in "stable" condition as of Monday afternoon.

Weekend homicide

On Saturday, police said a 34-year-old man was shot and killed near 84th Avenue and Plymouth Street. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m.

Oakland Housing Authority and suspect exchange gunfire

Around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, an officer with Oakland Housing Authority and a suspect shot each other during a gun battle near an apartment complex along the 900 block of 85th Avenue.

Both the officer and suspect were injured, according to police.

Authorities said the officer was conducting a vehicle enforcement stop in the area when the suspect fired toward the housing officer.

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

An Oakland police officer shot another suspect Monday afternoon, after the man had allegedly been threatening residents with a handgun along 92nd Avenue near G Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they say the suspect began to run and continued through backyards before officers caught up with him.

The suspect suffered minor injuries, police said.

Though Oakland officers fired their weapons at two suspects on Monday, the assistant police chief says police-involved shootings are uncommon.

"Officer-involved shootings are not common," said Oakland Assistant Police Chief James Beere. "Obviously, the community called. They helped prevent, I believe, a possible homicide. But actually, officers exchanging gunfire with suspects is not very common."

A relative of the 12-year-old boy who was shot on Sunday told KTVU he is frustrated with violence in the city. The relative, Tamim Alghazali, said the boy was struck by a stray bullet while playing inside.

"He was playing at home," Alghazali said. "He got shot. From where? They don't know."

He said officers often don't often show up, even when he calls police.

"I call police," he said. "They never show. Why? Because we're from West Oakland. No one cares."

Crime drop in 2024

By the numbers:

In 2024, Oakland saw a 34% decline in the number of homicides and non-fatal shootings, compared to 2023. Last year, the city recorded 86 homicides – down from 126 in Oakland in 2023.

In December, the city's ceasefire strategy– which was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic – was credited for the decline.

The ceasefire strategy identifies residents who are at risk of engaging in gun violence and offers community-based solutions and services, like mental healthcare, life coaching and employment development.

Data released this month by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which tracks violent crime in U.S. cities, shows Oakland saw a drop in all crime metrics in 2024, compared to 2023. The survey shows data on cases of homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.