Oakland teen builds basketball court and coaches youth in India

The Brief Kian Raja, a 17-year-old rising senior at Bishop O'Dowd High School, used funds from his youth coaching business to build a basketball court and provide equipment for children in New Delhi, India. Partnering with the nonprofit "Each One Teach One," Kian spent two weeks coaching youth sports and physical education in an impoverished village despite language and environmental barriers. Inspired by his older brother Kyal, who previously launched a computer literacy initiative in the same area, Kian continues coaching locally to maintain funding for the program while preparing to pursue a degree in construction management.



An Oakland teenager is bringing his passion for sports to children thousands of miles away, using basketball to bridge cultural and language divides in India.

Basketball as a means of connection

Kian Raja, a 17-year-old rising senior at Bishop O'Dowd High School, spent his spring break in New Delhi delivering physical education and athletic equipment to underserved youth. What began as a school requirement to complete volunteer hours evolved into a personal mission to honor his Indian heritage and serve marginalized communities.

The backstory:

Kian, who has played basketball since age 4, launched his own business, "Kian's Coaching," last year. By coaching middle school students in Lafayette, he raised funds to build a brand-new basketball court and purchase new gear for kids in a small village in New Delhi.

During his two weeks abroad, Kian partnered with "Each One Teach One," a local community nonprofit that helped organize the trip. Teaching boys and girls of all ages who previously lacked access to physical education or unstructured play presented unique challenges—including severe heat, a steep language barrier, and nearby sewage flooding during monsoon rains.

However, Kian noted that shared joy and happiness mattered far more than spoken language.

Brothers more connected to their culture

The initiative follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Kyal Raja, who undertook a similar effort two years ago. To complete his own 60-hour volunteer commitment at Bishop O'Dowd, Kyal spent two weeks in New Delhi focused on computer literacy, teaching basic coding, resume building, and purchasing tablets for the community. Now a student at the University of Southern California, Kyal also established a college fund to support higher education for local youth.

Both brothers expressed that the trips deepened their connection to their heritage and provided a renewed perspective on their own privileges.

What's next:

Kian continues to coach in the Bay Area while funding the program in India to ensure the sports classes continue. As he begins applying to colleges, he plans to major in construction management—a fitting choice after constructing a basketball court for children in need.