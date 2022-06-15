One killed in head-on collision in Byron

California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in east Contra Costa County on Wednesday.

The crash on Byron Highway just south of Camino Diablo happened at around 5:45 p.m., officials said.

Nine people were driving in a Suburban when another driver lost control and crashed head on with the Suburban, according to officials. Four people were taken to the hospital. One person died at the scene.

People who live nearby said the area is very dangerous for drivers.

"It's dangerous around here, and I think people drive pretty crazy, and they're always passing to get around, and then we have these head-on collisions. It's an everyday thing here all the time," one resident said.

CHP said they believe nine people in the Suburban were farmworkers on their way to work.