Palisades Tahoe did not use explosives on day of deadly avalanche

A new report found that Palisades Tahoe did not take standard mitigation efforts before a deadly avalanche earlier this month.

Resort officials told the San Francisco Chronicle that they fired off explosives on Jan. 7 and 9, but not on Jan. 10, the day of the avalanche.

The avalanche killed 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd and trapped others.

Kidd was a husband and had three siblings. He was a 1975 graduate of Redwood High School in Larkspur, who lived part-time in Point Reyes Station and Truckee.

The Placer County Sheriff's office said Kidd died from suffocation as a result of being trapped in the snow.

Palisades also confirmed that there were two avalanches the morning of Kidd's death.

