Pedestrian struck and injured in San Jose hit-and-run collision

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose Monday night.

Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle at Umbarger and Senter roads at around 8:14 p.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police did not immediately have a description of the suspect vehicle.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted for a while. Police advise to use alternate routes.