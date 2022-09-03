Pedestrian stuck and killed by alleged drunk driver in San Jose

article

San Jose police say an adult male was stuck and killed by a drunk driver just past 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Hellyer Ave.

Police say the driver of a Toyota sedan hit three parked cars in the eastbound lanes of Hellyer Ave. before getting out his car and walking near the westbound lanes of Hellyer Ave.

While walking in the street the driver of the Toyota was hit by a Dodge truck. According to police the man suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge truck stayed on scene, but showed signs of intoxication, according to police.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.