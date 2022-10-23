PG&E monitors windy conditions to decide whether to shut down power for safety

PG&E has been monitoring high winds trying to decide whether to initiate its first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year.

PSPS events, as they’re known, are a safety measure to try and prevent fires.

High winds threatened to lead to planned power outages in parts of the Bay Area today.

The utility says it’s it’s one of many tools in their arsenal, and they consider it a tool of last resort.

A wind-whipped flag was one of the visual indicators that winds were brisk in parts of Napa County Sunday afternoon. Sonoma County also expected high winds. That, coupled with dry, tinder conditions is one of the factors that led PG&E to warn a small number of customers in the North Bay that their power could be shut off.

"So we have contacted 85 customers in Napa that we could be possibly shutting off their power today, 86 customers in Lake County, and about 22 customers in Sonoma County," said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E Spokesperson.

The potential outages are an example of what has become the norm in some parts of the Bay Area.

During high-wind events, trees and branches could take down power lines and cause a fire, so the utility proactively shuts down lines to prevent them from sparking fires. But wind gusts are just one factor.

"It’s sustained wind at 19 mph, it’s humidity levels 30% or lower, it’s the dryness of the fuels, what is the moisture of the fuels?, all of those things. Temperatures," said Contreras.

Clarks’s Ace Hardware in Napa has been helping residents prepare for outages, selling in-demand products customers need to make their way through the dark. Generators, batteries, and solar-powered lights are things that increased in demand when PG&E began safety measures to proactively shut off power.

Residents have learned to adapt to the new norm in recent years.

"I put in a backup generator for both the house and the office so since they started doing the outages I think I’ve used the generator maybe one or two times," said Roy Beaman.

Workers at the local Ace Hardware have watched residents adapt.

"It seems like people are more prepared I would say at this point," said Dee Dee Jobe, a weekend Manager at the store.

Sunday afternoon, PG&E’s online outage map showed a few green areas in the North bay with small, unplanned power outages the utility says may be wind-related, but not part of the PSPS.

Fire threats and temporary stints with no power have become a way of life in these parts. And while life without power can be burdensome, or worse, for some, many find it a better plan than the potential alternative.

"Shut off the power if there’s a danger of fire, I say. Fires are way worse so, we can live for a day or two without power," said Todd Adams.

PG&E said if wind gusts remained below 40 miles per hour, they would not shut off power.

According to their outage map early Sunday evening, there had been no outages due to the PSPS.