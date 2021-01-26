Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 7:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior

PG&E reports 38,000 customers without power around Bay Area due to harsh winds

 
PG&E
Bay City News

OAKLAND, Calif. - Electrical service is out for some 38,100 customers around the Bay Area as of 10 p.m. Tuesday as fierce winds and rain batter the region, PG&E reported. 

The largest outages are in the East Bay, where 26,175 customers have no service, including large swaths of Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, El Cerrito and Richmond. 

Other outages include 5,577 in the North Bay, 4,800 in the South Bay, 989 on the Peninsula, and 615 in San Francisco. 

Fire season’s burn scars a primary concern with heavy rain

Wind and rain are pummeling the North Bay Tuesday, but one of the concerns from this extreme weather has to do with burn scars from California's fire season.

One observer in Berkeley reported that power lines were arcing.

Wind gusts have reached 55 mph in Point Richmond, 68 mph at Las Trampas Regional Wilderness, and 77 mph on Mt. Diablo, according to the National Weather Service. 
 