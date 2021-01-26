PG&E reports 38,000 customers without power around Bay Area due to harsh winds

Electrical service is out for some 38,100 customers around the Bay Area as of 10 p.m. Tuesday as fierce winds and rain batter the region, PG&E reported.

The largest outages are in the East Bay, where 26,175 customers have no service, including large swaths of Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, El Cerrito and Richmond.

Other outages include 5,577 in the North Bay, 4,800 in the South Bay, 989 on the Peninsula, and 615 in San Francisco.

One observer in Berkeley reported that power lines were arcing.

Wind gusts have reached 55 mph in Point Richmond, 68 mph at Las Trampas Regional Wilderness, and 77 mph on Mt. Diablo, according to the National Weather Service.

