Can't pay your PG&E bill online? Utility experiencing technical problems with new portal

Some PG&E customers are complaining about technical problems with their online accounts after a recent upgrade to the website portal.

Some reports complain about being locked out of their accounts, problems signing in after resetting passwords, problems with initial registration and error messages.

On its website, PG&E says it's aware of the problems and is working to fix them.

PG&E also said it will not be charging late fees or interest while the technical problems persist. The utility has also paused power shutoffs for failing to make payments.

The utility is advising customers to call to pay their bills.

"Our call center is ready to help you complete most transactions that can normally be done online," PG&E said.

To pay your PG&E bill by phone, call 1-877-704-8470. For assistance with other issues, customers can call 1-877-660-6789.

Here's a full list of the issues PG&E says customers are seeing.