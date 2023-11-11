Professional soccer player, 28, dies after collapsing on field

article

A former member of the Ghana national soccer team died Saturday during a game.

Raphael Dwamena was playing for KF Egnatia in the Albanian Super League when he collapsed during the 24th minute of a match against Partizani.

Footage shows Dwamena attempting to run , but he limply fell forward.

Within seconds, players realized the urgency of the matter and rushed toward him.

Teammates rolled Dwamena onto his back, and it appeared a player administered CPR. An ambulance quickly entered the field.

The Albanian Football Federation confirmed Dwamena "unfortunately passed away," while the Ghana Football Association said he " suffered a heart attack. "

"The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment," the organization said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time," the association added, via the New York Post . "Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael."

The game was halted with the score tied at one. Dwamena entered the game as the league's leading scorer with nine goals.

Local media reports say Dwamena was hospitalized in 2021 with heart problems during another game.

Dwamena made nine appearances with the Ghana national team from 2017 to 2018.

