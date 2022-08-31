Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public.

Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10 p.m.

There are also bullet holes in the rear passenger side door.

Oakland police referred all questions to the CHP, indicating that the shooting occurred on a freeway.

The CHP did not return immediate emails seeking more information.