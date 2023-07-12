Redwood City teen arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, assault with hammer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

The teenager was allegedly involved with another suspect in a robbery June 8, when two minors were attacked and had their belongings taken near the Jefferson underpass and the intersection of Middlefield Road.

Police said one of the suspects struck both victims with a hammer, giving one of them a serious eye injury.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of two felonies: armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.