Rising COVID cases causing delays, remote instruction at Bay Area universities

Cal has reversed course and will start its spring semester virtually. University of California Berkeley officials said the first two weeks of classes will be held remotely from January 18 through 28.

The plan to resume in-person learning is set for Jan. 31. The reason for the change is because of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Some courses, such as labs or those that require fieldwork, can be taught in person, but that is not required. Anyone unable to attend these in-person sessions must be allowed "appropriate make-up arrangements," school officials said.

You can read the full UC Berkeley statement here.

Meanwhile, across the Bay, Stanford University is delaying the start of undergraduate classes by a week, for the same reasons.

Classes will kick off Jan. 24. Nearly 400 new COVID cases were reported among students since New Year's Eve. Nearly 300 faculty and staff have also tested positive.

The University says that students with COVID are isolating, with some in University-designated isolation spaces. Others are in their regular assigned housing.