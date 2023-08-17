San Francisco asks regulators to stop approval of robotaxi expansion after recent blunders

The San Francisco City Attorney is urging state regulators to reconsider their approval of driverless taxis operating in the city.

This request follows the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) decision to permit Cruise and Waymo to expand their services in San Francisco. This move prompted objections and safety concerns from both city officials and residents.

City Attorney David Chiu submitted a motion on Wednesday, highlighting that the expansion of autonomous taxis would result in substantial harm to San Francisco.

Last Thursday, the CPUC granted permission for robotaxis to operate without time restrictions and without capping the size of their fleets.

Chiu pointed out that this approval was granted despite the commission's awareness of instances in which Cruise vehicles had interfered with passenger and public safety. One day after state regulators approved the expansion, up to 10 Cruise cars unexpectedly stopped, causing a traffic jam.

Initially, the autonomous vehicle company attributed the issue to connectivity problems from a large event, possibly Outside Lands. However, the company later informed KTVU that a pedestrian intentionally disrupted a Cruise car, causing the gridlock.

Further incidents have raised concerns. A Cruise car was seen stuck in wet concrete after venturing onto a construction site, and in another incident a driverless car blocked fire trucks from leaving the station for nearly 10 minutes.

Philip Koopman, a Carnegie Mellon professor and expert in robocar technology, criticized the CPUC for not effectively addressing the recurring problem of autonomous vehicles obstructing emergency responders.

"You have this vehicle that's blocking the road and an ambulance can't get through, and a fire truck can't get through, that puts people's lives in danger," Koopman said.

Chiu's motion indicated that there are currently 390 Cruise cars in San Francisco, and the company plans to increase that number. Chiu said that on a recent earnings call, Cruise's CEO indicated he wanted to bring thousands of the cars to San Francisco.

Chiu expressed concern that this expansion could heighten interference with first responders, public transportation, construction, and overall traffic flow.

Currently, Cruise and Waymo robotaxis are accessible exclusively to riders with invitation codes, as the companies have a limited number of cars. However, reports suggest that Waymo intends to start offering paid rides on Monday.