San Francisco can step up efforts to clear homeless encampments

San Francisco may be able to resume efforts to clear out homeless encampments following a recent clarification from a federal court stemming from a lawsuit over the treatment of unhoused residents on city streets.

The city is now permitted to enforce laws that prohibit sitting, lying, or sleeping on public property against unhoused residents who decline available shelter services. The San Francisco Chronicle was the first to report that the Ninth Circuit of U.S. Appeals clarified that unhoused residents who refuse shelter services cannot camp out on city streets.

"After months of confusion, the Court has acknowledged that individuals are not involuntarily homeless if they have declined a specific offer of available shelter or otherwise have access to such shelter or the means to obtain it," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "Our City workers have been doing the best job they can in carrying out encampment resolutions under the injunction, and they are now getting prepared to enforce these laws in light of this recent clarification by the Ninth Circuit."

This court guidance related to a high-profile legal battle over homeless encampment sweeps. In September 2022, the Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit alleging that the city violates state and federal laws when clearing homeless encampments and seizing belongings despite offering shelter to unhoused residents.

In December, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu issued a temporary injunction preventing San Francisco from clearing encampments unless the city could provide housing to those unhoused residents. Ryu ruled that city sweeps against those who are "involuntarily homeless" was "cruel and unusual" punishment under the Eighth Amendment.

Under the injunction, the city could only clear streets with 72 hours notice for emergencies or disability rights compliance. The city could also conduct sweeps for health and safety reasons.

City Attorney David Chiu had argued for months that there was confusion and debate about who is considered involuntarily homeless. This month, the Ninth Circuit of U.S. Appeals clarified that individuals are not involuntarily homeless if they have declined a specific offer of available shelter or have access to such shelter or the means to obtain it.

This development paves the way for the city to resume clearing some homeless encampments, although the temporary injunction remains in place.

"This lawsuit is still pending. The injunction is still in place. Our City Attorney is continuing to fight this in court. So nothing is over and things can change again. But this clarity from the Ninth Circuit is a step in the right direction," the mayor said.

The city reported that it has expanded shelter capacity by 50% since 2018 and has assisted 10,000 people in exiting homelessness during that time.

Breed noted that the city will gradually implement changes and provide training to city workers in line with the existing federal injunction and the recent clarification.